River Flood Warning from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Trempealeau River at Arcadia.

* from this afternoon to Friday afternoon…Or until the warning is

cancelled.

* At 11:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 7.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage today.

* Impact…At 8.0 feet…Minor flooding begins. A few streets are

affected by high water, and pumping operations begin.

&&