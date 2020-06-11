River Flood Warning from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Trempealeau County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Trempealeau River at Arcadia.
* from this afternoon to Friday afternoon…Or until the warning is
cancelled.
* At 11:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 7.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage today.
* Impact…At 8.0 feet…Minor flooding begins. A few streets are
affected by high water, and pumping operations begin.
