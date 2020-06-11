Rochester community gardens connect people across cultures

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Growing food is fundamental and transcends all cultures. The unrest and uncertainty the current world climate brings has complicated life for many.

The refugee and immigrant community in Rochester has unique challenges related to feeling "at home" away from their countries of origin. The Village Garden & Learning Center in Rochester helps immigrants and refugees feel more connected to the community through food.

Kim Sin leads The Village Garden & Community Center and he said even though people may not speak the same language, they can find neutrality and understanding in the garden.

"People can learn about different foods, different ways of cooking, things they never knew before," Sin said. "I've talked to a lot of community members and they say they don't feel like they belong because Rochester doesn't have what their country used to offer. That's why providing land access is giving people a sense of belonging."

Sin said there is a high demand right now for land to grow gardens. The COVID-19 pandemic also delayed the ability to plant. This has resulted in food insecurity for some people. Right now, there are more than 160 growers involved with The Village. The History Center of Olmsted County offered its garden plots to The Village so the residents can grow their food.

The History Center of Olmsted County Executive Director Wayne Gannaway said their gardens were previously managed by the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners. Because of the pandemic, the gardeners were unable to resume their work. The food from the gardens made up a large percentage of contributions given to the Channel One Food Bank.

"In addition to helping the community, gardening also boosts morale, and we all need that right now," Gannaway said.

Most of the immigrants and refugees grow food for their families. Many of the vegetables and fruits are native to their countries like Cambodia, Sudan and Ethiopia.

Gannaway said there are about 25 plots still available for members of the public to rent for $75. Some people grow specifically to donate food, and some to feed their families.