State lawmakers prep for special session; police reform and accountability highlighted

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota leaders discussed their goals of police accountability and reform Thursday, a day before the beginning of a legislative special session.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and members of the People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus held a briefing Thursday afternoon, on their plans to change police violence.

Changes include banning choke-holds and other tactics statewide, a decision the Minneapolis City Council, as well as other cities across the country, have already made.

In addition, Walz said there should also be clear records that show any conduct violations by police officers, and those records should be accessible and checked before that officer is hired by other law enforcement agencies.

"There are going to be proposals around police violence. There is going to be proposals on grants and rebuilding. There are going to be proposals on accountability to make sure the public sees that transparency," Walz said.

Walz said those changes are overdue.

"These reforms have been needed for a long time. These reforms have been thought out. These reforms have been implemented in other places and the data shows that they work. The world saw the worst of Minnesota three weeks ago and this group of up here is committed to making sure that world sees the best in Minnesota," Walz said.

Flanagan hopes the special session is pivotal.

"I hope that this time is different. And that our legislatures not only hear these proposals but finally act on them," Flanangan said.

State Republicans are revealing their legislative plans Friday morning.

The special legislative session begins at noon Friday at the state capitol.

Below is a list of the police accountability and reform legislative priorities:



Use of Force

Reform of the keystone statute that defines when law enforcement is justified in using deadly force to prioritize sanctity of life. This measure is a recommendation from the DPS/AG Working Group.

Alternatives to Policing

Creates new models of ensuring public safety by: 1) Creating a new office within DPS to administer grants to community-based violence-intervenors and problem solvers to intercept violence and reduce interactions with law enforcement, and 2) Providing funding for a co-responder form of policing that pairs officers with social worker when responding to crisis calls and welfare checks. This measure is a recommendation from the DPS/AG Working Group.

Police Oversight Reform

Creates a robust framework of accountability of the law enforcement profession through: 1) Expansion of the POST board and creation of a Police-Community Relations Council at the POST Board, 2) Reforming how arbitrations of the termination of law enforcement officers are handled, and 3) Requiring robust, real-time data collection and analysis of complaint, discipline and use of force data and use it to inform reforms at the POST Board, particularly as it relates to licensure decisions.



Voting Restoration

Ends the disenfranchisement of over 50,000 Minnesotans. Those who are not serving a sentence in a prison facility – who are in their communities and contributing to their families and rebuilding their lives – must be provided their right to vote, regardless of supervision status.

Community Healing

Creates a grant program to fund professional community healers trained to respond to systemic oppression-induced historic and present-day trauma through supportive services. This measure is a recommendation from the DPS/AG Working Group.

Independent Prosecution and Investigation Reform

Provides the AG with independent jurisdiction for the prosecution of police-involved deaths and create an independent investigation unit within Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for police-involved cases. This measure is a recommendation from the DPS/AG Working Group.



Training Expansion

Expands training in de-escalation and mental health crisis intervention. This measure is a recommendation from the DPS/AG Working Group.



Warrior Training and Choke Holds Prohibited

Prohibits the use of all restraints or holds by law enforcement that purposely restrict a person’s airways or blood flow and ends the use of warrior-style training.