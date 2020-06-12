Beautiful weekend; warm and muggy next week

Comfortable conditions are on the way for the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s on Saturday with partly sunny skies. Spotty showers will be possible before 7 a.m and shouldn't impact the area during the daytime hours. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows Saturday into Sunday will drop into the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Slightly warmer temperatures return on Sunday with highs in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift to the west around 5-10 mph during the afternoon. Clouds with increase overnight with lows in the middle and upper 50s into Monday morning.

The heat and humidity will return to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa next week. Dew points will jump back into the lower 60s on Monday and then into the middle and upper 60s on Tuesday. Dew points will stay above the 60° mark through most of next week.

High temperatures will make a jump too. Highs will return to the middle and upper 80s by Tuesday and we could even see the 90s in some areas during the middle of the week. Rain chances will be scattered throughout the week. There are several chances of rain in the extended forecast, but nothing looks too widespread until late in the week.

Have a great weekend!

Nick