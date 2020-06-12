Bruins and Grizzlies Launch U16 and U18 Hockey Teams

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies are taking a step to raise the level of high school hockey here in Southeastern Minnesota.

They're creating the Southern Minnesota Bears U16 and U18 teams, which will give high school hockey players an opportunity to play competitive hockey from August through October.

Grizzlies' Head Coach Chris Ratzloff and Bruins' Head Coach Steve Howard -- and their staffs -- will help Austin native Mike Noterman, who will coach the team.

Ratzloff says this is something that will be good for the community and for the Bruins and Grizzlies.

"For the kids, it's a great opportunity for them to develop as players," said Ratzloff. "It's a great opportunity to meet coaches -- colleges, teams scout these events -- so, it's a good opportunity for them to be seen. For us, it's a great opportunity for us to get involved with the community and be able to help local kids, Southern Minnesota kids."

The U16 and U18 Bears will compete in three different tournaments throughout the state this fall, including the Wilderness Labor Day tournament and the NAHL and NAPHL showcases.