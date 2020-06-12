Chatfield Schools issues statement on wrestling coach dismissal

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- Following outcry over head wrestling coach Travis Bartels not being retained, Chatfield Schools is issuing a statement on the matter.

The district says it cannot comment on specifics due to privacy concerns. The district does say the wrestling head coach contract for 2020-2021 was listed as a consent item at the June 3rd meeting, and the contract was not approved for renewal in a vote.

The district also says it notified Bartels last week of the reasons for non-renewal, and his opportunity to appear before the board and respond.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, that meeting will be held via Zoom video chat and is scheduled for June 23 at 6 p.m. The district says Bartels has requested the meeting be open.

The public can listen in, but will not be allowed to participate. The meeting is not a board listening session. The district says a link will be included when the meeting agenda is posted.