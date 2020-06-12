Governor Walz Extends Peacetime Emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KBJR) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an Executive Order Friday to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency through July 13.

Walz's office says the extension protects Minnesotans against evictions and wage garnishment, provides expedited procurement power for PPE and other equipment, and allows Minnesota to reopen society strategically.

According to a press release, the peacetime emergency also protects workers from unsafe working conditions. It also states that if the peacetime emergency ends, it would jeopardize more than $50 million each month in federal funding.

“Minnesotans’ health and safety is our top priority, and the actions we took over the last three months have saved lives,” said Walz. “The peacetime emergency opens our toolbox, allowing us to take swift action as necessary to protect the health and well-being of our communities, businesses, and families. This pandemic is not over. We must continue to work together to put public health first.”

More than 50 community and public health organizations have written to Walz, explaining how the peacetime emergency has allowed them to protect Minnesotans and asking him to extend it.

Walz's office says 54 out of 55 declarations in U.S. states and territories are still in effect.