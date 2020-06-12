Juvenile charged in Mason City shooting
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Mason City police investigating a shooting at about 10 o'clock Thursday night near the intersection of 1st Street NW and N Madison Avenue have arrested and charged a juvenile in the case.
According to news release from the Mason City Police Department (MCPD), a victim is recovering from multiple gun-shot wounds that do not appear to be life threatening.
The suspect is charged with:
- Carrying Weapons (Aggravated misdemeanor)
- Willful Injury (Class C Felony)
- Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony)
MCPD says the victim and subject appear to know each other, and the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPD.