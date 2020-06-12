Minnesota Senate votes to terminate Walz’s emergency powers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Senate has voted to terminate the emergency powers that DFL Gov. Tim Walz has used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote was 39-29.

Republicans contend Walz has used those powers to govern unchecked, causing economic harm without achieving better results than states with looser restrictions.

But the vote was largely symbolic, given that House Speaker Melissa Hortman said her chamber, where DFLers have a comfortable majority, would reject a similar attempt.

Meanwhile, health officials say they're on alert after coronavirus cases in the state increased for the third straight day, following four straight days of declines.