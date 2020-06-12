Popular summer camp hosting virtual experience for kids

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many summer camps to cancel or change their overnight in-person camps.

Fortunately, technology and creative counselors are making this possible.

"I don't normally walk around as a dragon but you caught me at a convenient time I guess," said Lars Anderson, Good Earth Village high school counselor.

Good Earth Village doesn't normally hold virtual camps, but this year the summer staff has gotten creative. Virtual Village is a six week program that explores the camp's core values.

"We have some videos of the staff leading the actions, singing the songs and playing guitar. They will be able to engage in that way," said Hannah Loeffler-Kemp, program director at Good Earth Village.

New and old favorite skits, Bible studies, crafts, games and more are all being filmed at the camp and brought to campers' living room.

"We're still able to make that connection and have the same messages but in their own individual homes," said Anderson.

"The main message never changes," said executive director Dianna Parks. "That is that God loves us, we didn't earn it and we can't lose it."

While the message stays the same, the theme changes each year as does some of the counselors.

"They fill in the details with their own personality and point of view," said Parks.

They even teach the kids about current issues, such as addressing racial discrimination.

"We would be falling down on our responsibilities if we weren't instilling in kids to make sure they're extending love, grace and friendship to people who are different than they are," said Parks.

While Good Earth Village is not offering their overnight camp this summer, the cabins are open for rental and the cabin and the camp is open for visitors to walk around at any time.

"To do a trail or have a picnic, they're welcome to come," said the director.

Parks says that the theme for this year is being saved for next year. However, she is excited to be able to try out virtual methods of ministry this summer in the hopes of reaching more people outside of the region.