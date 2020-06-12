REWRITING HISTORY: What should be displayed outside the state capital?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's said that history writes itself; but with the tumble of the Christopher Columbus statue outside of the Minnesota state capital Wednesday evening, that statement is challenged.

"Minnesota is ready for this conversation," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said as she addressed the statue's destruction in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

It's a conversation that isn't new, but heightens the importance of further examining the artwork, imagery and symbols put on display at the state capital.

A group of protesters took down the Christopher Columbus statue outside the Minnesota state capital Wednesday.

The Christopher Columbus statue had been on display since the 1930s. A group of protesters tied a rope around the statues neck, and pulled; demolishing the statue in a matter of moments.

"All Minnesotans should feel safe, honored and valued when they step on their house the grounds, the Minnesota state capitol," Flanagan continued.

It's an issue that's been grappled by historians for years: a conversation between what was written and what we know today.

"Its about acknowledging those voices that haven't been heard. A lot of history or the writing of our history did not include those voices," History Center of Olmsted County Executive Director Wayne Gannaway said. "So, if we only look at the good stuff, the stuff we want to hear, we're not going to be hearing those other voices. Those other voices are our neighbors, our community members. They're our colleagues, they're our fellow Americans. That's why we need to look at all aspects of American history not just the fun stuff, not just the good stuff, but the challenging stuff as well."

Gannaway calls Americans on a challenge to remember all aspects of history the good, the bad and the ugly.

"I would encourage everyone to understand the history of the statues and monuments in their towns and not just to accept the face value of what maybe the plaque says on the monument," Gannaway said. "There's always a back story."

Gov. Tim Walz said there will be consequences for the the destruction. While Flanagan says she wishes it was removed through proper procedures, she isn't disappointed to see the statue go.

"I will not shed a tear over a loss of a statue that honored someone who by of his own admission sold nine and 10-year-old girls into sex slavery," Flanagan said.

Flanagan adds, "Placing a statue of a historical figure confers to an honor of their legacy. There is no honor in the legacy of Christopher Columbus. To remove a statue or to not place one there in the first place is not an eraser of the issue, but a reckoning with it."

As Gannaway explains, history is an ever evolving story, retold told as we live it -- and history, has its eyes on Minnesota.

"The interpretation of history or the telling the story of our history it never ends it never stops there is never a point where we are done. History is always reevaluated," Gannaway said. "...The writing of history and the telling of history never ends."

There is a petition to replace the Christopher Columbus statue with a statue of the Minnesota born musician, Prince. At last check, it had more than 3,500 signatures.