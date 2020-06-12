Rochester and Olmsted County leaders address justice concerns, and policing at virtual town hall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester area community is joining others across the country in taking a hard look at how it wants its law enforcement to operate.

With community involvement key to the discussion, the Rochester NAACP chapter, hosted an online town hall Thursday to help the dialogue.

The discussion involved several leaders including Rochester Mayor, Kim Norton, and RPD Chief, Jim Franklin.

The goal was to have a transparent discussion on how to improve law enforcement to avoid more officer-involved killings like what happened to George Floyd.

The organizers wasted no time getting straight to the root of a problem many feel needs to be addressed.

"How would you root out the culture of racism and abuse of power at the heart of a system, that allows the black community and so many marginalized communities to be killed, abused and taunted by law enforcement," said William Jordan, NAACP President, and town hall moderator.

"Rochester P-D last year implemented an extremely aggressive training program. Starting with half the police department on fair and impartial policing, implicit bias policing, cultural awareness training. So far, we've trained 50 percent of the department. We're going to get to a hundred. And this training does in fact cover the history of trauma between African Americans and the police," Franklin said.

Sandra Ewing, RPD Professional Standards Manager, was asked about making police use of force information public.

"Absolutely I undertake to do that within 30 days," Ewing said.

She also said software the department now has can quickly make that information publicly available.

"We can provide a huge amounts of detail. In terms of who is force being used on? What type of force? Is it effective? Was the citizen injured? Was the officer injured? Who went to the hospital? It's very very detailed," she said.

As many cities are reconsidering how they invest in their departments, Norton said changes in police funding are not likely for Rochester.

"Am I going to cut the police budget to fund other programs? I think probably the answer is probably, no. Does it mean we won't focus on other programs? Yes, I'm just not sure that public safety, the number one thing that the community wants, is where it's going to come from," she said.

Norton added that the city is making efforts to improve police and public relations.

"But some of the funding has been used in a very 21st-century community policing concepts that I think, I hope everyone wants. Getting out there and building those relationships in all communities particularly in communities of color," Norton said.

There is already a citizen policy oversight committee for the department.

"The review board in Rochester is a policy oversight committee, made up of residents of the city that reviews all policies and procedures of the police department. And that's a very important group, especially right now as the Rochester Police is going and updating all of their policies," says City Attorney Jason Loos.

Olmsted County officials were also on the Zoom call.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says he couldn't even watch the death of George Floyd at first.

"Even to this moment I just can't find anywhere, in any part of me or even within our office how incomprehensible it was to see the actions of those four police officers," he said.

Torgerson also assured the public that his deputies go through state regulated training, as well.

"Conflict resolution training, the diversity training, we would've had, if not for COVID-19 we would've had our whole office trained now with the diversity, training that was recently required statewide, we would've had that done. We would've had all of our implicit and explicit bias training done, and more in addition to all of the conflict resolution training."

He says the County Sheriff's office is only 3% minority but is 24% female.

"Our commitment to diversity has always been very high, to hire persons with racial diversity to fill our ranks. Currently, on the law enforcement side we only have one deputy who identifies as minority," the sheriff says. "We have had several candidates over the last 6 years that I've been in office and unfortunately each candidate has gone to a different police department."

Torgerson says that he has had several candidates over the last six years but all went to different stations due to wanting more pay or more action on the job.