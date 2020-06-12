SCAM ALERT: Scammers using contact tracing to target people

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County Public Health officials are warning of a new potential scam.

In this latest COVID-19 related scam, officials say scammers are targeting individuals with phone calls claiming to be public health officials and claim they need your personal information for contact tracing purposes.

The county says contact tracers will never ask for or about:

Immigration status

Social security numbers

Financial information

Your driver's license

Marital status

Officials are also warning people to never give out your personal information over the phone. If you receive a call like this, simply hang up.

"While this is not happening here in our county, we are aware that is happening across the country and in other areas," said Kari Etrheim with Olmsted County Public Health Services. "So we put out a social media post alerting residents that is a potential that somebody could call them to let them know, that we as public health would never ask for identifying information."

Public health contact tracers will ask for: date of birth, address, race, ethnicity, and ask questions about where you have been and/or who you have been in close contact with.

If you’ve been contacted and are unsure if the individual is an Olmsted County Public Health employee, you are asked to call 507-328-7500 and ask to be transferred to the individual who called you.