Stolen Stewartville fountain could cost city thousands

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County deputies say a light up fountain in Florence Park pond in Stewartville was stolen Wednesday night.

The stolen fountain sits in the middle of Florence Park pond. Photo courtesy: City of Stewartville Website.

According to city officials, the unusual crime most likely took a couple of people to steal due to the fountain's weight. Officials believe that some sort of vehicle, like a trailer or ATV, was used to transport the fountain.

The floating anchor fountain is connected with electrical cords. According to deputies, someone cut the cord and was lucky that they didn't electrocute themselves.

Stewartville City Administrator Bill Schimmel says the city hopes the fountain will be returned. If not, the city hopes to get it replaced -- which could cost up to $16,000.

The fountain, which serves both functional and decorative purposes, has been a city staple for a number of years. Schimmel says it's installed each spring and taken out in the fall. The fountain sustains fish and keeps algae and weeds at bay. He says it is a community asset that has been enjoyed by the public during its time in the Florence Park pond. Schimmel adds that it's received a number of compliments over the years.

Schimmel says that this is the first time any crime like this has happened in Stewartville, and referred to the crime as a "head scratcher." He is unsure what the motive could be.

It's unclear if insurance will cover the cost of replacing the fountain. The case is under investigation.