VOTING: Confusion over where to send absentee ballot applications

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Voters in Olmsted County may have recently noticed an absentee voting ballot applications in the mail box.

But there may be some concern over which address to return the application to. There's an address on the return envelope an a return address on the application.

Officials say, it actually doesn't make a difference because both are county buildings.

County officials are anticipating an influx of absentee voters this year due to the COVID-19 concerns, and they want to lay out all the options available for them.

In-person voting can be done with CDC and health department guidance.