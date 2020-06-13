8 MINUTES AND 46 SECONDS: Protesters honor lives lost to police brutality and promise change

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Peaceful protests continue for the third weekend in the Med City. People are demanding not only justice for George Floyd but an end to racial discrimination.

The protesters were led by young organizers who spearheaded the march from Martin Luther King Jr. Park to Mayo Park.

"I just want to let y'all know, don't give up," said speaker Jimmy Barker. "This is a fight we got to fight for but it's changing. It's finally here."

People of all races were present.

"I love all of y'all," said Ricardo Reyes. "No justice. No peace."

As well as all ages.

"We may be different in our own ways but we are coming together demanding justice," said one young speaker. "That's where the beauty lies."

All were peacefully demanding for change.

"We ask for the defunding of the police and for the funding to be allocated towards education, healthcare and mental health resources," said event organizer Jahnai Jackson.

One speaker shared a personal story of racial profiling at the hands of police officers.

"We were taught that racism was over and it was a thing of the past but when I turned 18 years old, we learning it was fully awake," said Deshawn Whitehorn, a Tuskegee graduate who spoke about his experience. "We got the babies leading protesting but it has to be more than them. It has to be grown folks."

After all the speakers, Whitehorn led a re-enactment of Floyd's final eight minutes while the crowd layed down in honor of all lives lost to police brutality.

"We are beyond tired, beyond frustrated, beyond sad," said one high school student. "We are frustrated."

While hundreds showed up again this Saturday, the organizers recognize there is still racism in the community.

"Just try to think from another point of view," urges event organizer Destiny Whitehorn. "Open your mind a little bit."

They promise that their voices will be heard, even if they have been silenced in the past.

"I got a big mouth. You're not going to shut me down," said the final speaker, a Rochester resident who moved from Chicago. "You're not going to put no chains on me."

"The change is here," said another speaker. "The change is now because we can't breathe."

At Mayo Park, volunteers set up a voter registration table. The speakers also preached the message of voting out the representatives that do not want to work with the community to end systemic racism.