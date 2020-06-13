George Floyd’s nephew speaks at MN House hearing on police accountability

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- On Saturday, many lawmakers spent the second day of the special session discussing Minnesota police accountability.

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Safety, and Criminal Justice Reform and Policy, held a virtual hearing.

"Bad cops make good cops look bad. Bad cops make the institution look bad and not trusted," said Rep. Rena Moran, (DFL) St. Paul.

Lawmakers spent more than 6 hours discussing bills and amendments on police reform.

"House File 46, would ban POST board approval for Warrior Style training, for law enforcement," said Rep. Ruth Richardson, (DFL) Mendota Heights.

Richardson said that type of training makes officers afraid when handling certain situations.

"Warrior training creates the mindset that every individual, every situation, no exceptions, with each encounter, whether man, woman, or child. That every interaction is an armed threat, and that every situation is a deadly force encounter in the making," she said.

Chokehold ban, use of force, and mental health training, are just a few other topics lawmakers discussed.

The meeting also included public testimony.

Cortez Rice, the nephew of George Floyd, gave a statement.

"I am out here in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Where, I was out here with him for the last few years, up until this tragic incident," he said.

Rice told lawmakers the changes he hopes to see.

"We wanna make sure that this banning of the chokehold, and like everyone else says, that includes the airways. In particular, the airways, with a knee on the neck, in particular as well. Requiring duty to intercede and report." Rice said.

And that's not all.

"Allowing Minneapolis and St. Paul to establish residency requirements for police. That's a big thing, that's a really big thing," Rice said.

Another public member was Protea Toles. She said her brother was shot by former officer Derek Chauvin.

"I've been a witness to how this has just unraveled his life. And how it's still affecting him today," Toles said.

Her brother survived, but Toles said there needs to be systemic change.

"I believe there should be a complete overhaul of the police department. Whenever there is a tree that produces apples. And continuously produces bad apples not only do you get rid of the apples, you get rid of the tree," Toles said.

The House committee will vote on amendments and bills on Monday.

The meeting starts at 2:30.