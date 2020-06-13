Pleasant and sunny Sunday; Warm up and rain on the way next week

Cloud cover and spotty showers kept the eastern side of the viewing area on the cooler side with temperatures in the mid 60s while the western side saw more sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s. Seasonably cool temperatures are expected into Sunday before warmer weather moves in for the new week. Tonight, conditions will be chilly with overnight lows in the low 50s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light south of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be an excellent day to get outside with pleasant and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 70s. High pressure will be in control of the upper Midwest, so we will see plenty of sunshine with a breezy southeast wind at 10-20 mph. A few showers are possible overnight into early Monday.

A few spotty showers are possible Monday morning and a few additional showers for the afternoon with partly sunny skies throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be into the low 80s with blustery southeast winds. Conditions will begin to feel a little humid on Tuesday as dew points rise into the low 60s with temperatures in the upper 80s, taking a run at 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday will be another warm and slightly humid day with temperatures in the upper 80s, nearing 90 degrees. A chance for showers and thunderstorms are possible very late in the day and overnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Thursday and Friday, due to a passing front that looks to stall out over our area. Models are not anticipating significant rainfall at this time, but will need to monitor the situation over the next couple days. Late week temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

A few additional scattered showers and thunderstorms may be possible for Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.