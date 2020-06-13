Rochester hit and run sends man to hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A man was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle Friday morning.

77-year-old Bruce Aldrich was riding his bicycle around 11:30 a.m. when he was hit by a pick up truck. It happened on 1600 East Frontage Road and Highway 52 in Rochester.

The truck, which was described as "dark" and "older" by Rochester police, did not stop to see if Aldrich was okay, and drove away from the scene.

Aldrich was taken to St. Mary's by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The case is an active investigation.