Rochester residents celebrate Flag Day over Highway 52

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The nation is observing Flag Day on Sunday.

For more than 200 years, the American flag has been a symbol of freedom, hope and opportunity.

Even in the midst of unrest and divide across the United States, Old Glory was on display all over Rochester. The group Bikers for 45 organized a flag-waving event on the pedestrian overpass on Highway 52 Sunday afternoon.

A variety of flags lined the bridge to show support for law enforcement.

Thousands of cars, semi trucks and motorcycles honked and waved back in encouragement.

One of the organizers says this inspires American spirit during a difficult time in our nation.

"This is American pride, people! This is what it's all about. We're in America: Home of the Brave, Land of the Free. This is what it's about. We're supposed to fly our colors loud and proud," said organizer Marthamae Kottschade. "We're Americans. We're loud and proud, we're patriots, and most important - we need to stand united to support our law enforcement officers right now during this really, really difficult time in our country and our state.

"We just need to stand tall with them. It just takes some person to just kind of get things rolling and we want other people - we're challenging other people to do this and stand up and stand tall and tell the law enforcement officers we need them," said Kottschade.

Bikers for 45 member Tom Blondell says, on Flag Day, all Americans should take time to reflect on their personal history in the United States.



"Remember who they are and where they came from. They're Americans, they're patriots," said Blondell. "Three percent of people fought the revolution for us and it's about three percent that's fighting us now - so we could use a little help. Anyway, we had a great day today. It was really nice up on the bridge and it was a lot of honking."



After the flag-waving event, Zen Fusion in Rochester hosted a lunch, with discounts for law enforcement and anyone wearing patriotic clothing.

Sunday also marks President Trump's birthday and the 245th birthday of the United States Army.