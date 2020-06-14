Warmer temperatures and rain chances return to the region this week

After a beautiful, sun-filled day, clouds will increase throughout the night with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Overnight low will be in the mid 50s with a breezy southeast wind at 10-15 mph.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible before Noon Monday with partly sunny skies remaining throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s with blustery southeast winds at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph at times.

Blustery conditions will last into Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures warming into the mid and upper 80s. Some models hint temperatures climbing into the lower 90s on Wednesday. High pressure will be in control over the region, so both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

We'll see more of an active weather pattern for the late week as a front stalls out over the region, bringing periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s on Thursday and Friday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s are expected for the weekend with partly sunny skies and a few additional chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time, the risk for severe weather looks low.