Duluth lynching victims remembered 100 years later

DULUTH, Minn. (KTTC) -- On June 15th, 1920 Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie were all lynched in downtown Duluth in front of a crowd of thousands. The three circus workers had been wrongly accused of raping Irene Tusken, a white woman.

She was examined by a doctor who never found any evidence of rape.

"What happened here was the rule of the mob and that should never occur," said Chief Judge John Tunheim, United States District Court, District of Minnesota. "It was lawless, it was brutal, and it was unforgivable. It was a grave and horrific misjustice and we need to focus going forward on the rule of law."

100 years later, Governor Walz is asking for change after visiting a memorial created to remember the three men in Duluth Monday morning.

"I think the frustrations, the anger, the things that spiraled out of control in some of the rioting, all of those are part of a story but we can't let it detract from what the narrative here is, that systemic racism is prevalent and has been here," said Walz.

After their horrific murders, a fourth man, named Max Mason, was tried and convicted for the rape despite the lack of evidence.

Monday was a day to honor and remember these men, and also served as a reminder that there is a lot more work to be done.

"I am here with acknowledgment, knowing that this work of a centennial is happening because of people in this community who are bold, and creative, and courageous enough to name this tragedy and to work to want to unpack it with all us, who stepped up with the idea to pardon Max Mason," said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson. "I am here because of a justice system that has really embraced and acknowledge that justice has not been swift for all and that justice has not been equal for all."

"I want to challenge each of you to stand up, be counted, get in the way when you see an injustice, get in the way when you hear somebody expressing and spouting their racist viewpoints, get in the way," said Jerry Blackwell, a founding member of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers.

Following the conviction, Mason was denied parole six times while imprisoned. He was released five years later on the condition that he would not come back to Minnesota.

His case made history last Friday. Mason was granted the first posthumous pardon in state history.