Europe’s borders reopen but long road for tourism to recover

BERLIN (AP) -- Many European countries are reopening borders to each other after three months of coronavirus closures, restoring freedom of movement that was interrupted abruptly in March.

But some restrictions persist, and it's unclear how keen Europeans will be to travel this summer.

The continent is still mostly closed to Americans, Asians and other international tourists.

Border checks were dropped overnight Monday in Germany, France and elsewhere, nearly two weeks after Italy opened its frontiers.

Countries in the European Union and a few non-EU nations such as Switzerland, aren't expected to start opening to international visitors until at least next month.

Even inside Europe, there is caution after more than 182,000 virus-linked deaths.