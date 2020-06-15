Grillin’ & Chillin’: Rack of Lamb with Rosemary Scallops

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.

Here is a fun recipe to try!

Rack of Lamb with Rosemary Scallops

Ingredients make dinner for two:

One rack of lamb (trim if you'd like)

Six scallops

Six sprigs of rosemary

Black pepper

Kosher salt

Granulated garlic

Dijon mustard

Grated Parmesan

Equipment:

Plastic wrap

Small bowl

Paper plate

Grill preheated to 500 degrees or open fire (find a spot with low flame and warm coals)

Procedure: