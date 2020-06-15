Grillin’ & Chillin’: Rack of Lamb with Rosemary Scallops

Grillin’ & Chillin’: Rack of Lamb with Rosemary ScallopsNew
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.
Here is a fun recipe to try!
Rack of Lamb with Rosemary Scallops
Ingredients make dinner for two:
- One rack of lamb (trim if you'd like)
- Six scallops
- Six sprigs of rosemary
- Black pepper
- Kosher salt
- Granulated garlic
- Dijon mustard
- Grated Parmesan
Equipment:
- Plastic wrap
- Small bowl
- Paper plate
- Grill preheated to 500 degrees or open fire (find a spot with low flame and warm coals)
Procedure:
- Clean and trim fat from lamb
- Lay lamb on 12” piece of film
- In small bowl, mix together Parmesan and mustard, then set aside
- Sprinkle lamb with garlic, salt, and pepper, then smear mustard mix on lamb, lay a piece of rosemary across top
- Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and set aside
- For scallops, remove feet from scallops
- Set three scallops side by side using rosemary as a skewer
- Season scallops with salt, pepper, and garlic. Get ready for grill
- Place unwrapped lamb on hot side of grill for three to five minutes, turn 90 degrees, and cook for another three to five minutes, then move to cooler spot on grill
- Place scallops on hot side of grill for about two minutes on each side (a little spritz of olive oil or pan spray will keep from sticking)