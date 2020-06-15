Kasson woman explains story behind viral video between a man and protesters

KASSON, Minn, (KTTC) -- Video of a verbal altercation between a man and three young women has been viewed more than 90,000 times.

The three 19-year-old women went to the corner of Mantorville Avenue and Main Street Friday afternoon to demonstrate for Black Lives Matter.

Ellie Paynter, one of the demonstrators said they'd only been there for five minutes before being approached by a man who was frustrated by the protest.

"Pretty much we were protesting on the side of the only stoplight we have in our town. And we were just peacefully protesting. And we saw this guy come up. Earlier he did comment and he was like get that out of here when we had our signs and we were like 'no, no we won't,' because we the right to protest. And I saw him coming over and I pulled out my phone cause if he said anything bad or anything I will have it on camera," she said.

She says the man was mowing the lawn, before confronting them. She said he was concerned with them being on his property.

"That's what his point was to not be on his property, we we'ren't ever on it," Paynter said.

6/15/20-I posted this less than 48 hours ago and it exploded in a way I could not have imagined. Thank you to all those... Posted by Susie Paynter on Saturday, June 13, 2020

In the video, posted on video by Susie Paynter, Ellie's mother, the man is heard telling the women they should get beat up.

Paynter said besides the verbal altercation, she didn't feel like the women were in danger.

"I don't think he would of hurt us but he definitely did have little bit of the upper hand," she said.

Kasson Mayor Chris McKern got involved and spoke with the man in the video.

"Expressed my disappointment and discussed how he chose to talk to people. So we've had several discussions that I don't condone treating anyone like that for any reason." McKern said.

McKern said the man regrets the way dealt with the incident.

"I got that, he told me that he could of handled it differently and not handle it the same way which doesn't excuse it," he said.

Paynter says if she could talk to the man again, this is what she would say.

Ask him why he feels so offended by what we're speaking out against? Why he would be so offended by saying? cause we were just saying Black Lives Matter. Why are you so offended by human rights? Why would you yell at us like that? You could of easily had a conversation but you came with aggression," she said.

No charges have been filed.

KTTC reached out to the man in the video but did not receive a response.