Lake City roadwork adds to small business struggle

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Lake City is well known for its tourism, often attracting out-of-towners to the waters of Lake Pepin. Along the way, tourists can choose to peruse downtown attractions, shops and restaurants. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the destination is perhaps even more appealing for those in southeast Minnesota, but right now, there's a road block for travelers, both figuratively and literally.

Highway 61, which runs through Lake City, is getting a makeover.

"Hopefully we will be seeing some normalcy in travel come mid July," Executive Director of Lake City Chamber of Commerce Michelle Larson said.

As expected, the hefty project is taking a toll on small businesses that thrive on travelers. Especially for those in the main hub of downtown.

Roadwork began in April in the main hub of downtown Lake City. "Customers don't know where to go or how to get to me," Lake Pepin Floral and Gifts owner Carolyn Wenzel said.

"In April, they started ripping up everything, so there's no parking left," Lake Pepin Floral and Gifts owner Carolyn Wenzel said.

"We have a lot of loyal customers," Rather Bee Quilting co-owner Judy Rutz said. "But, in the summer we are lucky to have the traffic coming through on 61."

But this summer, travel through Lake City on Highway 61, is near impossible.

The city had been preparing for the three phase construction project for nearly two years. A global pandemic, wasn't part of that plan.

"Both of them happening at the same time is definitely hard on our small businesses, just one or the other is hard to navigate through," Larson said.

To help get the word out, the chamber of commerce put green cones in front of opening and operating businesses, reading "Cone on Down!"

The Lake City Chamber of Commerce helped to display green construction cones reading "Cone on Down" to indicate businesses were open.

"They decided to put green cones out there for road construction, we set them out to let them know we are open," Wenzel said. "A lot of people after the pandemic ask questions, oh are you open? Can we come in? Yes, you can come in!"

"It started with the green cones and now they are spread all through out downtown," Larson added.

The double whammy of a major construction project and a global pandemic is impacting some more than others.

"With the pandemic we closed our doors the 28th of March, I had to let my help go," Wenzel said. "I'm a single person and this is my only income. It was slow at first and all the sudden kicked up and kept really steady. Until after Memorial Day it really went down hill, Mother's Day was huge and Easter was huge. I was able to bring my employees back for that."

Wenzel adds there's a significant change in sales from last year saying, "Big difference. We don't have tourist people coming in for gift items. People don't want to deal with the road construction."

Meanwhile, the Lake City Marina is busier than ever.

"I have seen more boat traffic than I have in probably 20 years," Lake City Marina Administrator Jeff Brand said. He adds that businesses are struggling, but he believes Lake City will come out okay on the other end.

With a pick up in mask making, and overall need for at home projects, Rutz echos Brand's sentiments. She says her sales from last May are equal to this year's -- but she does see the lack of traffic as an issue.

"It affects all business downtown, they go to the candy shop, the drug store. We bring in buses and all of this impacts whats going on downtown," Rutz said.

She adds that her customers will be thrilled to be able to walk in from the street again. She's also remaining positive through it all.

"In a way, it's a bit of a blessing in disguise what we've heard from our small businesses, that both of these happening simultaneously rather one happening one year and the other the next," Larson said.

Phase one of the three phase construction project is expected to wrap up mid July. The goal is to have all three construction phases complete by the end of October to the beginning of November.