Making a splash: Some local pools open with added precautions

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- A long line of children waited before 9 a.m. on Monday to get into the Stewartville pool building.

Monday was opening day at the pool for swim lessons and open swim. Despite some cities choosing to close their pools out of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Stewartville leaders made the decision to open the pool with increased safety precautions.

"We're excited that we're going to try something because a lot of cities made the decision not to do anything," Stewartville City Administrator Bill Schimmel said. "It's a decision they have to make on their own but our community said if we can have a few things quality of life issues that return to somewhat sense of normalcy. That should be a good positive thing as well. Including a good well-being from a health stand point."

Schimmel said they are following CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 and pool safety.

Safety guidelines include:

Separate entry and exit to allow more more spacing

Limiting the capacity to 50 percent (225 people at a time).

Parents cannot be on the pool deck during swim lessons

Increased sanitation

Pool furniture has been removed

Showering and good hygiene is highly encouraged

The Kasson Aquatic Center will reopen on Friday. Reservations are recommended in order to use the facilities. The Chatfield Aquatic Center is also open with its own set of guidelines.