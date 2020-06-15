Minnesota reports 230 more COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 230 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 30,693 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 3,198 health care workers, MDH said.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The Department said 26,609 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported in Monday's update that six more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Four of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials reported that a total of 1,304 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. MDH said 1,034 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

About 422,922 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, health officials said.

Health officials said there are 353 people hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 186 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's the same number of people hospitalized in the ICU as MDH reported on Sunday, and 16 fewer people hospitalized not in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

