MN Department of Health urging caution despite recent trend

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- After three straight days of declining COVID-19 case numbers, MDH officials still aren't saying that the state is out of the woods yet. That's after weeks of people being close together through protesting, riots, and businesses reopening.

However, they are glad to see the numbers stay down compared to states like Arizona and Texas who have seen big increases.

"We're delighted that our numbers are lower albeit it with the glitch with the testing but we're pleased that we have lower numbers, we're pleased that our health care system has a chance to breathe and catch up, but I think it's too early to look upon Texas and Arizona and say 'Oh we dodged that bullet.,'" said Kris Ehresmann Director of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention, and Control Division. "It's too soon for that but we're certainly monitoring what's happening there so we're fully cognizant of what could happen here."

Officials are also noting that contact tracing of new cases hasn't resulted in pinpointing any businesses, only hot spots.

"We have not had a situation yet where we would say 'Oh look at we've now identified a number of cases because of restaurant x or house of worship y.'" said Ehressman.

Wisconsin sent shockwaves through the country when the state's supreme court ruled the governor's stay-at-home order was unconstitutional, thus opening everything back up with zero restrictions. However, there's a reason Wisconsin has been able to keep its transmission rates so low.

"As the state restrictions were laxed, the more significant population centers, the cities, kept restrictions in place so it wasn't a you know, complete, all at one time opening," said MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

"Talking with our partners, we all want to do what's best for our citizens and as much as we are in a great competition with Wisconsin on many things, we're not really competing on COVID," Ehresmann said. "We just want to do the right thing so I think it's important to keep that in mind too."