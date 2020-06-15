Rochester City Council to vote on August fireworks celebration at Soldiers Field

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester could have a fireworks show this summer after all.

The Rochester City Council will vote Monday afternoon on holding the fireworks in August at Soldiers Field, instead of on the Fourth of July at Silver Lake.

Per the city council agenda:

"Through many discussions with our city teammates across departmental lines, we have acknowledged that challenges exist with the event at Silver Lake. Some of those challenges have been traffic related, staff available for set up, and safety concerns."

Officials believe it would be safer to relocate and would require less staff.

The City would have to spend $40,000 for the celebration as part of a contract with J&M Displays. The agreement would be for three years.

The fireworks would be displayed from the golf course south of the river.

If in-person activities aren't allowed by August, there could be a drive-in option where people watch from their vehicles.

The proposed date is August 22, with a rain date the day after.

The City Council is scheduled to vote after 3:30 p.m. on Monday.