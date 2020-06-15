Rochester Culver’s temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Rochester Culver’s temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19Updated
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester restaurant announced that it will close for two weeks after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.
The Rochester Culver's located on 55th Street said employees are asked to self-quarantine while the restaurant is cleaned.
"The health and safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority," Culver's said in a news release.
According to a statement from Culver's, the owner of the restaurant is working with Public Health officials to follow recommended protocols.