Rochester Culver’s temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester restaurant announced that it will close for two weeks after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rochester Culver's located on 55th Street said employees are asked to self-quarantine while the restaurant is cleaned.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority," Culver's said in a news release.

According to a statement from Culver's, the owner of the restaurant is working with Public Health officials to follow recommended protocols.