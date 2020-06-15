Rochester man arrested, charged with arson of Minneapolis pawn shop

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester man was arrested on Monday and charged with arson of a Minneapolis pawn shop.

Montez Terrill Lee, 25, was reportedly brought into custody after investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received video from an anonymous source of an arson that took place on May 28.

According to a news release from United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald, "The video shows a masked man, later identified as Lee, pouring liquid from a metal container throughout the pawn shop. A second video shows Lee standing in front of the burning pawn shop and Lee can be heard saying, '[expletive] this place. We’re gonna burn this [expletive] down.'"

He will reportedly make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department, the Rochester Police Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.

"The charges contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," MacDonald said in the news release.

The ATF and FBI are asking anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities to call 1-888-283-8477, email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.