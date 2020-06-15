Summer-like temperatures return

After gorgeous conditions this past weekend, the heat and humidity will return to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa this week. High temperatures will return to the upper 80s and even lower 90s by Tuesday.





Strong southerly winds will help drive hot and humid conditions Tuesday through Thursday. Winds will be around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 25 mph at times. Dew points are expected to jump into the middle and upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon. This is after dew points were in the middle and upper 30s Monday morning!

We will see a drop in humidity levels by the upcoming weekend. Dew points will drop back to the lower 60s and upper 50s by Saturday making "feel-like" conditions a little more comfortable by the weekend!

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast late this week and into the weekend. I don't think we are looking at "washout" conditions by the weekend, but showers/thunderstorms will impact the SE MN and NE IA Thursday through Sunday. The severe threat is NOT high at the moment, but we'll keep on eye on the severe threat as we move forward!

Have a great week!

Nick