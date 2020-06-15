T-Mobile says it’s working to fix widespread network issues

(AP) -- T-Mobile, one of the three largest mobile carriers in the U.S., says it's working to fix widespread network issues.

The scope of the outage wasn't clear.

A T-Mobile executive said it has affected customers around the country. T-Mobile representatives did not reply to further questions.

People on Twitter have complained that calls are not going through.

AT&T and Verizon both said their networks were operating normally. But calls between their customers and T-Mobile customers could have problems because of T-Mobile's issues.

T-Mobile became one of the country's largest carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after buying rival Sprint.

