US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs vs. coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. regulators are revoking emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating the coronavirus.

Citing reports of heart complications, the FDA said the drugs pose a greater risk to patients than any potential benefits.

The decades-old drugs, also prescribed for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, can cause heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage.

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer