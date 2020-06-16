Airman charged in killing of federal officer in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Federal authorities say a U.S. airman killed a federal security officer outside a federal courthouse in Northern California.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo was charged with murder and attempted murder in the killing of federal officer Dave Patrick Underwood during a night of violent protest in Oakland on May 29.

Underwood died from gunshot wounds and another federal officer was critically injured in the drive-by shooting outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building.

Carrillo separately faces state charges in the fatal shooting and ambush of a Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy and the wounding of four other officers on June 6.

Carrillo is expected to enter a plea to the state charges on Wednesday.