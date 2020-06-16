Gov. Walz talks bonding bill for needed infrastructure projects in special session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Reopening the economy is a big concern across Minnesota, and the debate on how best to do that is continuing this week in St. Paul, all part of a special legislative session.

Part of that economic restart could come in the form of infrastructure projects, approved and paid for by a bonding bill.

Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz detailed his priorities for that bill, something he hopes to sign at the end of the special session.

"This thing has been worked on for months and months," said Walz. "The lieutenant governor and myself took the opportunity to travel across the state. We asked communities what they needed. These projects have been vetted for years and we went out and toured water treatment plants, we walked through armories with leaky roofs. I went 90 feet below the surface of Minneapolis to look at the storm sewers that were built over 100 years ago."

Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan wanted to see first hand the most critical infrastructure projects.

"Many of these projects have been waiting for years and many community leaders, like the ones we have here with us today, have told us that they didn't know how much longer they could wait," said Flanagan.

Red Wing's Mayor spoke about why his community needs funding from the proposed bonding bill.

"Our city is seeking $10.6 million in bonding for an important rail crossing project that is vital to protecting the thousands of area residents and visitors each day," said Mayor Sean Dowse. "There is only one public access point to [Prairie] Island, Sturgeon Lake Road, and it is a heavily crossed rail line. That means ambulances and other first responders must wait for trains to go by, losing precious time when there is an emergency."

Some of the other issues mentioned Tuesday include the need for clean water in Bemidji, flooding mitigation in Albert Lea, a dental center for low income residents in Write County, and the lack of child care facilities in all of greater Minnesota.

In the short term, the bonding bill would create many construction related jobs, among others. In the long term, the completed projects would allow for communities to grow and to keep citizens safe.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt responded to Walz's plan in an email statement.