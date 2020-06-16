Iowa governor confirms plan for felon voting executive order

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Tuesday that she plans to sign an executive order that would automatically restore voting rights to convicted felons before the November general election.

Reynolds told reporters in Osage that her staff is working on an executive order.

Mason City radio station KGLO reports the governor said, "We're working on that right now." Reynolds is in northern Iowa to meet with Vice President Mike Pence.

She met with Black Lives Matter members on Monday to discuss an executive order. Iowa is the only state in the nation that automatically denies felons the right to vote.

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press