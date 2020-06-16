Kasson man apologizes for verbal altercation captured on viral video

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Kasson Police Department says the man captured on video yelling at three 19-year-old women has apologized.

The women were demonstrating last week Friday at the corner of Mantorville Avenue and Main Street Friday for Black Lives Matter.

According to a news release Tuesday evening, the man reached out to the department earlier in the day saying he wanted to apologize to the protesters for his actions.

Kasson PD says he asked to meet with the women, and the women agreed. They accepted the man's apology, a productive dialogue ensued and the matter was resolved.

The women are not asking for criminal charges to be filed.