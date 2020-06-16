Man arrested in Colorado charged in Minneapolis police fire

(AP) -- A Minnesota man arrested in Colorado has been charged on suspicion of setting some of the fires that destroyed a Minneapolis police station on a night when protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent.

Twenty-two-year-old Dylan Shakespeare Robinson of Brainerd appeared briefly in federal court in Denver by video on Tuesday to be advised of the aiding and abetting of arson charge filed against him.

He was arrested Sunday in the ski resort community of Breckenridge by federal investigators who initially traced him to Denver.

Robinson is represented by a federal public defender whose office doesn't comment on cases.