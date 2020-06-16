Man some say may have knowledge about Jodi Huisentruit case facing new execution date

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (KTTC) -- Dustin Honken, a man some people say has knowledge of Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance is once again scheduled to be executed.

Honken, the man behind a big meth operation in Iowa in the 1970s, and later convicted in five murders is set to be put to death on July 17th.

"He was convicted. That trial did not move forward originally because all of the people that were supposed to testify were virtually unavailable and in part, it was because he was later found guilty of having murdered them along with some innocent bystanders that included a woman and her two young children," said Investigative Journalist Steve Ridge.

The adults were all supposed to be witnesses in the drug case before they were murdered.

Honken was supposed to be executed in January but that was put on hold after court injunctions.

Now, with his new date set, some are concerned his knowledge about the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit could go with him to his grave.

"I had spoken with Angela Johnson who is in prison for life without parole and she was very clear with me that Dustin Honken knew who at the very least who was responsible for the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit," Ridge said.

Johnson was Honken's boyfriend and was sentenced to death for her role in the murders. However, in December 2014 she was re-sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Scott Fuller says that the FindJodi team isn't sold on what Honken may be holding on to.

July 27 marks 25 years since Huisentruit's disappearance, and the group is focused on commemorating it with a memorial. Members are also being cautious because of the ongoing pandemic.

"The 25th anniversary is at the same time a reminder but also a sad time to reflect as well and it's important to a lot of people in Mason City, it's important to family that Jodi is remembered," says Fuller. "So, it won't be anything extravagant but we are planning on being in Mason City in just a small, safe way and commemorating that day when it comes up on the 27th."