Minnesota reports 197 more COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 197 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said a total of 30,882 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 3,223 health care workers.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said 27,006 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 429,145 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, health officials said.

MDH also reported on Tuesday that nine more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Seven of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, health officials said.

The Department said 1,313 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. MDH said 1,041 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials said there are 357 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 185 people hospitalized in the ICU. That's one less person hospitalized in the ICU than MDH reported in Monday's update, and five more people hospitalized not in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

