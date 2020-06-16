MN lawmakers continue discussion on police reform

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota lawmakers are continuing a push for police reform in the wake of George Floyd's death.

One big debate on the Senate floor involved ending "warrior" style training for officers.

"As they go through being a peace officer to protect and serve the community they take a warrior mentality to it," said Sen. Jeff Hayden, (DFL) Minneapolis.

"I don't like the word warrior. I don't like that. I don't think there's anybody out there that likes that," said Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, (R) Alexandria. "If somebody's selling that out there what it basically means is self-defense tactics, not offensive tactics. Police have offensive tactics, if they wanna use it. In some cases they have and it was very clear that one overused that here and actually four did."

On the House side, lawmakers are working on a bill that would assign officer-involved death investigations to the attorney general instead of the county attorney.

"There is significant concern from the public that by having the prosecuting office that already works very closely with that law enforcement agency handling a case. Even if that prosecutor and everyone is trying to do their best, there's still that perception that it may be hard to remain neutral," said Rep. Jamie Becker- Finn, (DFL) Roseville.

And as far as talks about the special session ending Friday, Gov. Tim Walz said he'll bring lawmakers back if he thinks unfinished business remains.

"I could bring them back Saturday. And then they could let go and I could bring them back Sunday. And we could let the public talk about it. I think at this point and time, the whats if's are hard in the question, I think its fair in the press, but I think for me I am still remaining optimistic," Walz said.

Other topics discussed at the legislature included law enforcement use of force and a change in officer hiring.