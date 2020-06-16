New coronavirus relief fund grant available for Minnesota small business

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Last weekend, Minnesota lawmakers passed a $60 million grant for small businesses.

The money came from the federal government, a part of the coronavirus relief fund.

Half of the $60 million will go to businesses in the Twin Cities/Metro area and the other half is reserved for the rest of the state.

The funds are for small businesses with less than 50 employees.

Each business is eligible to receive up to a $10,000 grant, that doesn't need to be repaid.

"That money will often be, maybe, the very difference between getting started back up or closing their doors for good," said Sen. Carla Nelson, (R) Rochester. "And so that $10,000 can be used for things like mortgage, rent, utilities, payroll, the cost of really running that business."

Nelson, is encouraging small businesses to apply quickly as the grant money will only be available as long as there is money to give out.

Businesses are asked to apply through Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.