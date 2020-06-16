Protesters demonstrate for a second night in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) -- Police used tear gas to disperse a crowd during a second consecutive night of unrest in St. Cloud.

About 100 people demonstrated early Tuesday morning with some protesters chanting some of George Floyd's last words "I can't breathe" before he died on a Minneapolis street.

The St. Cloud Times reports a dumpster was set on fire and pushed into the middle of a street.

A similar crowd had gathered early Monday after a rumor spread on social media that police had shot two black men. In fact, a police officer was shot in the hand while struggling to make an arrest.