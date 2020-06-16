Summer heat continues to build for the midweek

Sunny and warmer today

Warm air continues to blow into the region today as our weather pattern takes on a summer-like appearance with slower-moving storm systems and more heat and humidity building into the weather picture. We'll have increasing sunshine today as scattered clouds will give way to abundant sunshine for the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with more of those gusty south winds we've been experiencing in recent days. Temperatures will certainly be a bit toasty for this time of the year, running about eight degrees above the seasonal average.

Midweek heat

The heat will continue to build in the midweek for Wednesday and Thursday as a slow-moving storm system approaches from the west, generating more of those south winds while humidity levels also begin to creep up a bit. We'll have high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s for Wednesday and Thursday before that storm system and its cold front arrive in the area. Some scattered thunderstorms will be possible along that approaching front Thursday afternoon and evening, but at this point, severe weather isn't expected.

Cooler, more unsettled weekend

As that cold front slides through the area, then remains stalled nearby heading into the weekend, we'll have chances for a few rounds of scattered thunderstorms. We'll have a few isolated thunderstorms Friday with a fair amounts of sunshine during the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Saturday looks a little wetter with more widespread thunderstorms in the area with a handful of scattered storms possible later in the day on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees over the weekend and it looks like we'll stick with that more seasonable temperatures regime for most of next week.