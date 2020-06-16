The warmth continues with storms likely by the weekend





Warm and muggy conditions will continue Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s in some isolated areas. Winds will stay strong out of the south around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 25 mph at times. The upper 80s and lower 90s will continue on Thursday with breezy southerly winds. Rain chances return to the forecast Thursday afternoon and evening.

A cold front will move across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Thursday afternoon with thunderstorms developing ahead of the front. Severe weather looks unlikely at this time, but we'll continue to monitor the situation for Thursday afternoon/evening. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the upcoming weekend. Saturday looks to be the best day for widespread rainfall with showers and thunderstorms lingering into early Sunday morning. Scattered storms will also be possible late Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall accumulations through the weekend could range from 0.50-1.50". Some isolated areas could even reach above the 1.50" range depending on how strong the thunderstorms are. Even with the rain chances this weekend, I don't think it will be a complete washout for Father's Day weekend!

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will be slightly below average Monday through Friday. It will be a completely different situation than what we are dealing with now in SE MN and NE IA. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s with lower humidity. I don't think we'll be dealing with the lower 90s and upper 80s next week!

Nick