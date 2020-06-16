Vice president thanks workers during north Iowa tour

FOREST CITY, Iowa (KTTC) - Mike Pence opened his speech by calling Winnebago Industries an example of an American comeback story in the age of coronavirus.

"A lot of sacrifice. It showed that they were caring for us so that's good," said employee Mike Hansen.

Winnebago Industries shut down in March but reopened last month.

"I know you had to shut down but you opened right back up," said the vice president. "You put people back to work and got America back on the road."

While Winnebago was not producing RVs, the company was still able to produce masks and face shields for frontline workers.

"People are excited here to be thanked for all they did," said Rep. Linda Upmeyer of Iowa's 54th district. "I know Iowans, I talk to them, they're ready to go and step up. They know how to do it with exercising some precautions."

Many of those precautions such as employee screening, social distancing and sanitizing stations are part of balancing economic health with people's safety.

"I think the comeback for the United States starts with smaller industries like this," said employee Sherri Hughes. "I think we're on a good road to getting everybody back to work and staying healthy."

Vice President Pence says there is more than unites Americans than divides. He cites a love of freedom and faith as those examples.

"Kinda hard to comprehend that really," said Hansen.

We did not hear many viewpoints contrary to the vice president. Pence also talked about President Trump's plans to increase police training and continues to work to lower unemployment in minority communities.

"We're going to listen. We're going to learn. We're going to lead but we're not going to defund the police," insisted Pence.

Despite protests going on outside while Pence spoke, he promised liberty and justice for all.