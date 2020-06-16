‘We missed the kids’: The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester reopens

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester reopened on Monday after a long three months of being closed.

The organization had been doing virtual programming for children for the past few months, trying to keep everyone connected during the unprecedented time.

The CEO of The Boys & Girls Club or Rochester Chad Campbell said he never would've thought they would be in a situation like this.

"The families we serve have really born the brunt of the difficulty of this pandemic. There are families among us that are really experiencing a lot of pain and suffering right now and understanding that is number one," Campbell said.

The changes made include a daily check in outside with a health screening, temperature check, face masks and separate entries to promote social distancing. The capacity is also reduced. It has gone from 150 children down to 40. The remaining members will continue virtual programming.

"We've been fortunate that our club family has been really understanding. We are in a tight spot and we are doing everything we can. If there is a way that we can get everyone back in the club, we are going to do it," Campbell said.

The majority of staff members have been working from home, including Campbell. There are no plans right now to bring them back into the building.

"I don't even go into the building right now," Campbell said.

Social distancing is maintained with the children. The playground equipment is off limits but other outdoor activities are being explored to avoid physical contact. The children also have cleaning incorporated into their day. It's called "Scrub Club."

"We are hoping to help teach the kids accountability and help them learn about what's going on in this crazy time," Unit Director Mikala Hora said.

More staff were hired to increase the ratio of staff to children. The cost adjusting to make the programming and facility safe was more than $35,000.

The club is already planning for the fall and considering what it will look like. Staff said they missed the children and are excited for what the summer will bring.