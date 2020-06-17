Authorities ask public for information on Rochester hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Authorities are asking the public for information about a hit-and-run that took place in Rochester on Friday.

A little after 11:30 a.m., a 77-year-old man was riding his bicycle north on 17th Avenue NW. Authorities said he was hit by a black pickup truck that had turned south onto 17th Avenue NW from 16th Street NW.

Authorities said the driver of the truck didn't stop to help the man or wait for police to arrive.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator Korngable at 507-328-6915 or dkorngable@rochestermn.gov. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster could also be eligible for a cash reward.